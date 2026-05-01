Source: General / General

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield stopped by The Madd Hatta Show and delivered a powerful reminder that success does not come easy.

During the conversation, Holyfield reflected on a pivotal moment early in his journey when he refused to take no for an answer. That mindset, he explained, helped open doors that once seemed firmly closed and ultimately set him on the path to becoming one of the greatest fighters in boxing history.

Known as The Real Deal, Holyfield built a Hall of Fame career with a professional record of 44 wins, 10 losses, and 2 draws, including 29 knockouts. He made history as the only four time world heavyweight champion and is also a former undisputed cruiserweight champion. From his legendary battles with Mike Tyson to his unforgettable wars with Riddick Bowe, Holyfield’s career is filled with iconic moments that showcase his toughness, heart, and determination. His story is proof that persistence can turn rejection into greatness.

Evander Holyfield Shares How Not Accepting “No” Fueled His Rise was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com