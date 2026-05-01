Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Druski, the popular comedian and social media star, is set to host the 2026 BET Awards, making history as the youngest host in the event’s 25-year history. At just 31 years old, he surpasses Kevin Hart, who held the record since 2011. The awards will air live on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Druski expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s an honor to be the youngest host EVER for the BET Awards. I grew up watching the BET Awards, and to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history.” He also promised “a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters” during the show.

Known for his viral skits and unique comedic style, Druski has already set the tone with humorous “ground rules” for attendees, including playful jabs at celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Sexyy Red. Fans and fellow entertainers have expressed excitement, with many planning to tune in for what promises to be a night of entertainment and laughter.

Druski Makes History as Youngest to Host BET Awards was originally published on rnbphilly.com