15 Best Chris Brown Music Videos of All Time

1. “Run It!” The one that started it all. A young Chris Brown introduced himself with elite choreography and star power from day one.

2. “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” Smooth, clean, and classic. This video helped establish his R&B heartthrob image early in his career.

3. “Gimme That” One of his most underrated dance-heavy visuals. Pure performance and energy.

4. “With You” A simple but iconic visual. Walking through the city, connecting with fans, and showing his softer side.

5. “Forever” This video went viral before “viral” was even a thing. The wedding dance moment made it a cultural staple.

6. “Take You Down” Minimalist, but powerful. Focused entirely on choreography and stage presence.

7. “Look at Me Now” ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes High-energy, fast cuts, and unforgettable performances especially from Busta.

8. “Yeah 3x” Bright colors, big choreography, and feel-good energy. One of his most global pop moments.

9. “Turn Up the Music” One of his most creative visuals ever. Masks, dance battles, and next-level production.

10. “Fine China” A fan favorite. Storytelling meets choreography in a Michael Jackson-inspired visual.

11. “Don’t Judge Me” A deeper, more cinematic concept that shows his ability to tell emotional stories through visuals.

12. “New Flame” ft. Usher & Rick Ross Three heavy hitters, clean choreography, and a sleek all-white aesthetic.

13. “Loyal” ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga Fun, colorful, and West Coast energy throughout. A party visual that matched the song perfectly.

14. “Privacy” One of his most viral dance videos in recent years. The choreography alone carried this one across social media.

15. “Under the Influence” A newer-era standout. Smooth visuals, lighting, and vibe-driven storytelling that connected with a whole new audience.