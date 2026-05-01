The Moose wins NBA hustler award for the Season.

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Moussa Diabaté is earning recognition for the kind of work that doesn’t always make headlines but defines winning, as the Charlotte forward was named the NBA’s Hustle Award winner for the 2025-26 season.

The award honors players whose effort shows up in the little things — deflections, loose balls, box-outs and defensive plays that don’t always appear in traditional stats but impact the game in major ways. (NBA)

For me, this moment feels bigger than basketball. It’s about celebrating the grind — the unseen work, the consistency and the resilience that so many in the community relate to on a daily basis. Diabaté’s rise with the Charlotte Hornets reflects that same energy: showing up, doing the work and letting results speak.

After stepping into a larger role this season, he helped fuel a turnaround for the team while putting up career-best numbers and becoming a key presence on both ends of the floor. (Reuters)

For many in Charlotte, the recognition is a reminder that effort still matters — and sometimes, the hustle is what makes all the difference.