Big Mama's Mix-Up: Latto Says She Accidentally Revealed Her 'Business & Personal' Pregnancy On TikTok In February

Big Mama had a BIG mix-up in February, after she accidentally shared her burgeoning baby bump on her TikTok story.

“Auntie don’t know…” said Latto with a laugh.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In today’s world of AI, it’s getting harder to distinguish what’s real from what’s not. That’s exactly what fans wondered when a video of Latto rubbing her pregnant belly surfaced online on Feb. 15. Many believed the clip was fake, though some fans who remembered her October 2025 performance at the Force Festival in Japan, where she appeared to have a small baby bump, thought otherwise. Now, Latto is clearing things up, revealing that the video was, in fact, 100% real.

Latto said she accidentally uploaded the video to her TikTok Story.

During a conversation with GloRilla behind the scenes of their new music video for “GOMF,” Latto shared how the video ended up online by accident. She explained that while shooting scenes for her “Business & Personal” music video, she recorded a TikTok and tried to save it. But when she went back to find it, it was nowhere to be found.

“It was an accident,” Latto chuckled. “I had just shot the video, boom. I’m talking in the car, look down — the TikTok not there. I’m like, ‘but it’s not on my page.’”

Turns out Latto had accidentally uploaded the clip to her TikTok Story. By the time she realized what had happened and deleted it, 77 people had already seen it.

“Auntie don’t know about that TikTok story,” she laughed, adding that she was sure fans had already screen-recorded it.

In the video, Latto can be seen rubbing her belly while enjoying a lollipop, mouthing a viral line from an episode of Love Island, in which the show’s star Huda Mustafa tells castmate Nic Vansteenberghe, “I’m a mommy.” She’s also wearing the same outfit from a scene in her “Business & Personal” music video.

“I was like, yeah, it’s a wrap!” Latto admitted, revealing that at that point, only a few people, including GloRilla and Sexyy Red, knew about her pregnancy.

Latto announced her pregnancy in March.

Latto made her official pregnancy announcement on March 20, revealing the cover art for Big Mama, which is set to drop on May 29. The cover shows her glowing and growing, cradling a baby cheetah cub. Shortly after, she released the music video for “Business & Personal,” in which she opens up about her pregnancy. The video for the song’s intro features intimate moments of Latto relaxing at home, her baby bump on full display, along with throwback clips from her childhood.

Meanwhile, speculation is swirling that rapper 21 Savage could be the father of Latto’s baby. As previously reported, Latto’s music video in March fueled rumors even further, with eagle-eyed fans noticing what appeared to be 21 Savage’s childhood photos in the background. To make things even more interesting, a tattooed hand was shown touching Latto’s stomach in one scene, its distinctive ink matching the tattoos 21 Savage is known to have. Fans immediately connected the dots, believing these were subtle clues about the rapper’s involvement in Latto’s life.

Later in March, Latto hosted a baby shower to celebrate her forthcoming bundle of joy and once again, the details seemed to point toward 21 Savage being the proud papa. The star-studded event featured invitations and decorations that sent eagle-eyed internet detectives into a frenzy. Notably, the invites featured what internet detectives believe to be the couple’s government names, Alyssa (Latto) and Shéyaa (21 Savage), in gold lettering, with a familiar knife symbol displayed right between them. The symbol appeared to be a direct reference to the tattoo 21 Savage has on his forehead. The initials “A” and “S” were also displayed on decorations scattered throughout the party, once again with the same knife emblem from 21’s tattoo.

What did you think of that Latto pregnancy video when it first came out? Real or AI?

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Big Mama's Mix-Up: Latto Says She Accidentally Revealed Her 'Business & Personal' Pregnancy On TikTok In February was originally published on bossip.com