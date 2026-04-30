Crystal Hill bill rejected by CMS Board

Source: Maksym Kapliuk / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has rejected Superintendent Crystal Hill’s proposed $2.1 billion budget, directing her to return with a revised plan within two weeks.

The decision came in an 8-1 vote during a tense meeting, where board members cited the need for more clarity and stronger alignment with student outcomes before approving the spending plan. (Charlotte Observer)

Board leaders said they want the next draft to better address key priorities, including closing achievement gaps, strengthening student mental health support and ensuring resources are effectively reaching classrooms. (Charlotte Observer)

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Some members also expressed concern about unanswered questions surrounding staffing decisions and program effectiveness, saying they were not prepared to approve the budget without additional detail. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Hill appeared surprised by the move and requested more specific guidance on what changes were expected, noting the challenge of revising a multi-billion-dollar plan without clear direction. (WFAE)

Despite the setback, board officials emphasized the vote reflects a desire to “get it right” rather than dissatisfaction with district progress.

The revised budget is expected to be presented in mid-May as the district works to meet state deadlines.