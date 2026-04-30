Oh No LaMelo Ball, Judge asking for all information

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered LaMelo Ball to turn over personal medical and communication records as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit tied to an alleged 2023 incident in Charlotte.

According to court documents, the Charlotte Hornets guard must provide a list of prescription medications he was taking around the time of the incident, along with text messages sent in the hours before and after it occurred. (Charlotte Observer)

The lawsuit stems from claims that Ball ran over and injured a 12-year-old’s foot while leaving an event near Spectrum Center. The child’s family argues the records could help determine Ball’s condition and actions at the time. (Charlotte Observer)

Ball has denied the allegations, and his attorneys previously opposed releasing the information, arguing it was private and irrelevant. However, a Mecklenburg County judge ruled the materials must be shared as part of the discovery process. (Charlotte Observer)

The case has drawn attention locally, not only because of Ball’s high profile but also due to broader questions around accountability and transparency involving public figures.

No trial date has been publicly confirmed, and the case remains ongoing as both sides continue to prepare arguments.