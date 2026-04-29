Inside Miracle Watts's Sheer Sexy Bachelorette Weekend Ahead Of Wedding To Tyler Lepley

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Miracle Watts is preparing to head to the altar in true baddie fashion. The entrepreneur and model gathered with her closest friends for a bachelorette party night filled with luxe vibes, laughter, and fashion moments, leaving us with serious FOMO.

Wearing a sheer lace white look paired with a delicate veil, the P-Valley star gave a modern take on bridal dressing, leaning into softness while still embracing her signature sex appeal. From playful poses with her girls to champagne-fueled toasts, every picture captured Watts fully enjoying herself and soaking up every second leading up to “I do.”

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While Watts stood out in white, her friends created the perfect contrast, stepping out in all-black coordinated looks that added a sleek, elevated feel to the celebration. The monochromatic moment allowed the bride-to-be to remain the focal point while still keeping the group aesthetic polished and cohesive. From curve-hugging dresses to chic, understated silhouettes, her crew understood the assignment, bringing a level of style that complemented the overall vibe without competing with it.