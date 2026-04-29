Court Is in Session: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 Adds Rutina Wesley, La La Anthony & More Legal Heavy Hitters

New cast members join as recurring characters, bringing intrigue and layers to the show's central legal drama.

Jax's law firm faces an uncertain future after a brutal attack, forcing them to navigate high-stakes battles for survival.

Grief, pressure, and the race to rebuild amid a media disaster test the firm's resilience and cohesion.

Court is in session! Season 4 of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt is growing and bringing even more heat with a fresh lineup of recurring guest stars: Rutina Wesley, La La Anthony, and more!

Source: Smallz & Raskind/ Tomás Herold

Hulu’s Onyx Collective reports that the two will also star alongside fellow newbies Taylor Polidore Williams…

Source: Alex Roger / Alex Roger

DeVaughn Nixon…

Source: Royal Binion

and Alexxis Lemire.

Source: Jeremiah Lazo

They’ll also join recently announced series regulars Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Meagan Good.

According to an official logline, things are anything but calm in Reasonable Doubt season 4. After a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and her newly minted law firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially their future. With one of Jax’s most loyal clients caught in the middle of a spiraling media disaster, The Stewart Firm is pushed into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival or the complete collapse of the firm. Grief is still present, pressure is building, and the big question hanging over everything is whether they can rebuild in time or if moving too fast will cost them everything.

New Character Breakdown

La La Anthony recurs as Melina Cropper, Eric’s first wife who is ride or die until she’s not. That kind of description alone lets you know she is not to be underestimated.

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Rutina Wesley recurs as Desiree Grant, a no-nonsense entertainment journalist known for her fearless approach and her willingness to expose problematic high-profile figures.

Taylor Polidore Williams recurs as Brooke Cropper, Eric’s second wife, who is just as calculating as her husband and is already preparing for what sounds like a heated divorce.

DeVaughn Nixon recurs as Tyger Cropper, Eric’s younger brother and an A and R manager for his record label, adding a music industry layer to the drama.

Alexxis Lemire recurs as Layla Love, a singer signed under Eric Cropper’s record label, which likely puts her right in the middle of whatever chaos unfolds.

La La Anthony already shared her excitement about joining the series, writing on Instagram,

“Guess who’s joining the cast of Reasonable Doubt?! 👀✨🙋🏽‍♀️ME! So grateful, so excited, and so ready!! Thank you dramaraamla for this opportunity and thank you @kerrywashington for your sweet message ❤️you both are incredible!! Let’s do this! Season 4.”

As always, Reasonable Doubt stars Emayatzy Corinealdi alongside McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey, with Morris Chestnut, Joseph Sikora, and Brandee Evans returning as recurring guest stars.

Season 4 is looking like it will be packed with tension, secrets, and plenty of moments that will have everybody talking.

Will YOU be watching?

Court Is in Session: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 Adds Rutina Wesley, La La Anthony & More Legal Heavy Hitters was originally published on bossip.com