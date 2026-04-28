Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are scheduled to expand to 76 teams, which may be finalized in the next few weeks and take effect next season.

The expansion would add 8 more at-large bids to the tournaments.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The most recent tournament expansion was in 2011, when the tournament expanded to 68 teams.

The traditional 64-team men’s team bracket will begin on Thursday and wouldn’t look any different.

NCAA Basketball Tournaments Scheduled to Expand was originally published on wibc.com