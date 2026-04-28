MelaninMagicMaker Moves: NAACP Launches ‘Inside The Industry’ Podcast Hosted By Ariana Drummond Spotlighting Culture & Careers

NAACP podcast 'Inside the Industry' spotlights entertainment industry leaders sharing career insights.

Podcast aims to provide emerging creatives a roadmap to build sustainable entertainment careers.

Veteran publicist Ariana Drummond hosts the podcast, offering unfiltered access to industry operations.

Source: NAACP

The NAACP has expanded its media footprint with a new original podcast aimed at demystifying the business of entertainment, and it’s led by a #MelaninMagicMaker.

Titled Inside the Industry, the NAACP+ series is pulling back the curtain on film, television, music, fashion, sports, and digital culture, spotlighting the creatives, executives, and tastemakers shaping today’s landscape through candid, in-depth conversations about their careers and current work.

Hosted by NAACP Talent Director Ariana Drummond, the podcast features a wide-ranging slate of guests across the entertainment ecosystem, including actors, producers, directors, publicists, influencers, and industry leaders.

Source: NAACP

Among those set to appear are Algee Smith, DeVon Franklin, Mario Van Peebles, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

Drummond, a veteran publicist with more than 15 years of experience, said the goal is to offer unfiltered access to how the industry truly operates.

“I’ve worked with directors, writers, showrunners, and creators across every level. I’ve seen how this business really works, in front of and behind the camera,” she said. “Now, I’m bringing that to you.” Source: NAACP

Positioned as both a resource and a roadmap, the weekly series aims to give emerging creatives a clearer understanding of what it takes to build and sustain an entertainment career, while also providing established voices a platform to reflect and share insight.

“No fluff, just real insight,” Drummond added. “Top professionals breaking down their journeys, their strategies, and what it takes to build a career.”

Ahead of the launch, Drummond also reflected on the opportunity in a candid Instagram post, calling the project “a labor of love” and expressing gratitude to the NAACP for entrusting her with the role.

James Swoope Appears On Inside the Industry

Inside the Industry’s latest episode features talent manager James Swoope, a partner at M88 who’s worked with the likes of Matt Barnes, Coco Jones, and Dominique Thorne. According to the industry vet, what aspiring talent managers miss the mark on most is honesty.

Source: NAACP / NAACP

“I’ve saw that so many times,” he said candidly about managers being dishonest. “Because it’s like kids, and I’m not saying talent is kids, but it’s like parenting. The goal is to make a person feel confident, with or without you. A lot of them just enable they talent.”

Inside the Industry is produced under NAACP+, with Drummond also serving as an executive producer alongside Robin Harrison, Cristian Colbert, and Martin Johnson. New episodes of Inside the Industry drop every Wednesday across platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

#MelaninMagicMaker Moves: NAACP Launches ‘Inside The Industry’ Podcast Hosted By Ariana Drummond Spotlighting Culture & Careers was originally published on bossip.com