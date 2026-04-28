Victoria Monet's Ex John Gaines Denies Dating Kristy Sarah, Says His Training Space 'Has Always Been And Will Always Be' Platonic

Gaines clarifies his training space is strictly professional, not a place for personal or sexual relationships.

He takes pride in maintaining boundaries, respect, and integrity in his work with clients, especially women.

Gaines is focused on delivering results, structure, discipline, and professionalism in his training, not sparking relationship rumors.

John Gaines is only here to work, not spark relationship rumors. “There is integrity behind everything I have built,” said the professional trainer.

Source: @GainsByGaines/@KristySarah

On Thursday, April 23, newly single influencer Kristy Sarah got fans talking when she shared a gym selfie with fitness trainer and model John Gaines.

Besides his work as a personal trainer to the stars, Gaines is known for his previous relationship with singer Victoria Monét. The pair met on the set of her music video for “Moment,” which was released in February 2020. The pair later announced they were expecting their daughter, Hazel, in December 2020. In September 2024, it was confirmed that Monét and Gaines had separated the year prior.

As for Kristy, she’s currently navigating a very public divorce from her husband of more than a decade, Desmond Scott. The pair were known online for making humorous content together, but on December 30, 2025, Kristy filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity.

Since both stars are somewhat newly single and easy on the eyes, it’s no surprise that their photo together has gained a lot of traction, with fans wondering what’s going on between them. However, Gaines wasn’t happy about the speculation, posting a screenshot of BOSSIP’s headline about the news with a lengthy rebuttal.

“Normally I’d ignore something this out-of-pocket, but this is business and I take that seriously,” he began in his Instagram caption. “I’ve seen the rumors circulating and I want to address them directly…..They are false.”

John continued, “My training space has always been and will always be, a safe, professional, and strictly platonic environment for every client I work with. Women trust me with their health, their bodies, and their goals. I don’t play about that. While I understand that social media can create narratives, let me be clear…. I am not in the business of mixing professional coaching with anything personal or sexual. That is not what I stand for and it is not what my brand represents.”

“I am fortunate enough to work with incredible people and that is because of the quality and care I put into my training,” Gaines wrote. “There are boundaries, there is respect, and there is integrity behind everything I have built. If you come to train with me, you already know what time it is. Results, structure, discipline, and professionalism. Let’s keep the focus on the work.”

While relationship rumors come with the territory of being a celebrity, it’s nice to see Gaines taking his work so seriously, wanting to create a safe environment for the women he works with.

Victoria Monet's Ex John Gaines Denies Dating Kristy Sarah, Says His Training Space 'Has Always Been And Will Always Be' Platonic was originally published on bossip.com