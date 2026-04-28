Source: WJTV 12 / Screenshot

Earlier this month, police officers in Natchez, Mississippi, were dispatched to a home for what they believed was a simple welfare check. What they found was possibly the most gruesome, horrific killing they could have imagined, one that took the life of a mother, retired educator and beloved member of her community. What’s worse, the man arrested for the killing was her own son.

Lana Brown Bradley was an educator and a beloved member of the Natchez, Mississippi, community. She taught many of the children in Natchez, and in some cases, taught their children as well. Family, friends, former students and other people in Natchez have been left reeling and wanting answers as to why this violent tragedy happened.

Bradley’s death comes at a time when Black femicide has been in the headlines all month.

New details about the violent crime were revealed to the public this week.

According to WJTV 12, on April 4, 2026, Natchez deputies were called to a home on Melanie Road to check on the well-being of Lana Brown Bradley, whose oldest son called for the welfare check after he was unable to reach her the day before. Bradley had two of her other sons living with her. Her middle child had been working when she was unreachable. Her older son reportedly told officers searching the home that it was unusual for the house to be as spotless as it was, with the smell of cleaning products filling the air.

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“As soon as they walked in the house, they could just see where somebody had been cleaning up, and they could smell chemicals all throughout the house. The floor was extremely slippery,” Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten told WJTV. “And the older son said that this is just unusual for the youngest son to be cleaning up the house like that.”

That’s when the youngest son, Zachary Lavel Jackson, Jr., was found locked in a downstairs bathroom, where deputies could hear him, apparently, attempting to dispose of the evidence of his alleged crime.

“And the fact that when he opened that bathroom, deputies could see a black substance in the toilet that wasn’t described as anything that would come, you know, from your body in that way. They were disturbed at what they were seeing,” Patten said.

From there, Patten ordered a full search of the area, which included the two acres of land the home sits on and the wooded areas with a bayou and creeks that surround the property. Family members of Bradley began arriving at the home to assist with the ongoing search. One of them found what they were certainly hoping they would not find.

“Family members went to the left. My deputies went right,” Patten recalled. “Next thing you know, as both my deputies and the family were trekking through this wooded area, the deputies heard a scream. They heard somebody, someone yelling, ‘It’s a head! It’s a head!’ And of course, everything changed at that point. It was like they were frozen in time because nobody could believe what they were hearing.”

Deputies also found parts of Bradley’s body in a suitcase, and the rest was found after the sheriff had the toilet in the bathroom removed.

“I can say what was in the toilet, and it was her flesh,” he said. “He chopped her up in pieces and dismembered her in a way that whoever came looking for her would have to do their due diligence to find her, and that’s just what we did.”

Patten said he questioned all of the family members who arrived at the scene with the hopes of gaining insight into what happened here. What he found out was that none of the family members believed Jackson, 29, was mentally stable. The Sheriff also found out that Bradley, who reportedly expressed fear for her safety, was in the process of evicting Jackson from her home.

“He had threatened her the day before, because she was looking to have him evicted from the house, evicted from the home. So, she was in the process of doing and had just gone to the court the day before to have him removed from the home,” Patten explained.

But regardless of his alleged mental instability, Patten believes he knew exactly what he was doing when he killed and dismembered his mother.

“This guy is smart though, you’ve got to understand,” he said. “He went to school for precision piping, meaning he has some sort of engineering degree. It’s not that he is not competent. It’s not that he didn’t know what he was doing. He was very calculating in what he was doing.”

Jackson has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, mayhem, and tampering with physical evidence. He remains in jail without bond, and his next court date has been set for April 28, 2026.

“This is by far the most heinous crime that I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life,” Patten declared. “We weren’t out there that day. This was one of those things when we walked up. This was one of those cases that you will never ever forget in your life. This is a type of case that follows you home.”

One can only imagine that Bradley’s family and the community in Natchez, a historic city on the Mississippi River, are affected by similar trauma and inconceivable grief. May they all find peace and justice for the victim of this terrible tragedy.

Bradley’s daughter, Zuri Brown, wrote the following in a Facebook post:

My mom found comfort in expressing herself through poetry and was planning to publish a collection of her work. Considering the nature of the comments that I’ve seen online today, I’ll share this in hopes that it recenters the conversation on the contributions my mom made, but also as a reminder that the nature of her death requires tact and grace, something I haven’t seen much of today. Please remember during your online debates that the family of the deceased has access to the same internet as you.

Brown then shared a poem written by her mother:

A Tribute to Momma’s Legacy, written by Lana Bradley

Perched on a branch

Waiting…

although flight is your potential

doubting success

afraid of even the wind,

the sun that shines

just because He rose

A state of utter self-disdain

Then one day,

Along drifts in a seed

planted right in the center of the soul,

a flicker that grows into a fiery tornado

the heart is aglow

For this seed is rooted to the tree

and many, many forests before

a natural phenomenon

A mother

The caregiver of the child

even in death

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Mississippi Mother And Educator Found Dead And Dismembered, Allegedly Killed By Youngest Son was originally published on newsone.com