CLT Black Owned Shares Receipts Amid People’s Market Funds

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Black-owned business in Charlotte is speaking out with transparency after questions surfaced surrounding fundraising efforts tied to a local community market initiative.

CLT Black Owned, a platform known for highlighting and supporting Black businesses across Charlotte, recently “dropped receipts” in response to concerns about donations connected to the People’s Market project. The organization shared documentation and financial details online to clarify how funds were collected and used.

The move comes as community members called for greater accountability and communication regarding the initiative, which aims to create a space centered on Black entrepreneurship, culture and commerce.

From an African American perspective, the situation highlights a deeper conversation around trust, transparency and collective progress within the community. Supporters say efforts like People’s Market are vital, but emphasize that clear communication is key to maintaining unity and momentum.

CLT Black Owned leaders say their goal is to remain open and responsive while continuing to uplift local businesses.

As discussions continue, many in the community see this as an opportunity to strengthen both the vision and the foundation behind initiatives designed to empower Black-owned enterprises.