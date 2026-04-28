Time for a Change for Uptown Bar

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new chapter is taking shape in uptown Charlotte as a familiar sports bar prepares to move into the space once occupied by Hooters, offering what owners describe as “something special” for the community.

The previous restaurant’s closure left a noticeable gap in the uptown nightlife and dining scene. Now, the incoming concept aims to bring a refreshed energy while still delivering the game-day atmosphere that has long drawn crowds to the area.

From an African American female perspective, the shift represents more than just a change in signage — it’s an opportunity to redefine what inclusive, welcoming spaces can look like in Charlotte’s evolving social landscape. Many residents say they’re looking forward to a venue that blends sports, culture and community in a way that feels intentional and inviting.

Developers say the new sports bar will feature updated interiors, expanded menu offerings and a focus on creating a space where a diverse crowd can gather comfortably.

As uptown continues to grow and reimagine itself, the new addition is expected to play a role in shaping a more vibrant, community-centered nightlife experience — one that aims to stand out while honoring the city’s energy.