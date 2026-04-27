‘Michael’ Breaks Records With $200M+ Global Debut

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The King of Pop is still breaking records, even from the big screen. Michael has officially moonwalked its way into the history books with a massive box office debut, showing the world is still locked in on the legacy of Michael Jackson.

According to AP News, the highly anticipated biopic opened with a staggering $97 million domestically. This debut set a brand new record for music biopics. That number alone puts it ahead of previous heavy hitters like Straight Outta Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody. But the real flex is global. The film pulled in $120.4 million overseas, bringing its worldwide debut to an eye-popping $217.4 million.

What makes this even more impressive is that early projections had the film landing somewhere between $50 million and $70 million. Instead, audiences showed up in full force with their MJ-inspired fits to match. Clearly, the cultural pull of Michael Jackson remains unmatched. Despite mixed reviews from critics, fans are driving the narrative with strong audience reactions and an “A-” CinemaScore. It seems like people are enjoying the experience.

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The film — in which Jaafar Jackson stars as his iconic uncle — dives into the early years of Michael Jackson’s rise to superstardom. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the project faced a rocky road behind the scenes. From costly reshoots and major edits that reshaped the story’s timeline, and still, none of that slowed down its momentum at the box office.

Either way, this was always going to be a moment. Jackson’s influence spans generations, and this film taps into that nostalgia while introducing his story to a new audience. Whether people came for the music, the performances, or the cultural curiosity, they showed up.

The film’s success also comes at a time when theaters are heating back up. With titles like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary still pulling strong numbers, Hollywood is clearly having a moment. And Michael just raised the bar.

With a production budget nearing $200 million, this opening weekend is a strong sign that the investment is already paying off. There is even talk of expanding the story into multiple films, which could turn this into a full-blown cinematic series.

Numbers do not lie. Love him or debate him, Michael Jackson remains one of the most impactful entertainers of all time. And now, his story is showing fans it is still just as powerful on the big screen.

RELATED: The King of Pop Was Hilarious: Check Out Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments

‘Michael’ Breaks Records With $200M+ Global Debut was originally published on globalgrind.com