Camp North End take over by teens good for business or bad

Source: Mark Castiglia / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Business owners at Camp North End are voicing mixed reactions after management implemented a new curfew following multiple incidents described as “teen takeovers” in recent weeks.

The curfew, which limits access for unaccompanied minors during late-night hours, was introduced as a safety measure after large groups of teens gathered on the property, leading to concerns about crowd control and public safety. While no major injuries were reported, some business operators said the gatherings disrupted normal operations and created unease among customers.

“In this case an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” one business owner said, supporting the decision as a proactive step to avoid escalation.

Others, however, worry the policy could unintentionally impact foot traffic and discourage young visitors who regularly frequent the space.

Camp North End officials said the curfew is designed to maintain a safe, welcoming environment while allowing businesses to operate without disruption. They emphasized that families and supervised minors are still welcome.

The situation reflects a broader challenge for public venues balancing accessibility with safety as Charlotte continues to grow.