North Carolina’s Pipeline Shines in 2026 NFL Draft
- NC State, Duke, Wake Forest, and ECU all had multiple players selected, showcasing the state's talent.
From Charlotte to the coast, North Carolina’s football pipeline showed out again in the 2026 NFL Draft.
KC Concepcion topped the in‑state storyline as the Cleveland Browns grabbed the dynamic wideout with the 24th overall pick. The former Chambers High star and NC State playmaker finished his college career at Texas A&M. His sharp routes, toughness after the catch and big‑game production turned him into first‑round material.
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In the trenches, former Gardner‑Webb defensive tackle Travis Burke went in the fourth round to the Los Angeles Chargers at pick 117. That selection rewarded a small‑college stop in Boiling Springs that launched his rise. Soon after, Jacksonville doubled down on edge juice by scooping up Duke pass rusher Wesley Williams at 119. The Jaguars are betting on his length, burst and steady ACC production.
Day 3 turned into a showcase for NC State, Duke, Wake Forest and ECU. The Denver Broncos added sure‑handed tight end Justin Joly from NC State at pick 152. Later, interior disrupter Brandon Cleveland joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round to bolster their defensive front. Duke also sent center Brian Parker II to the Cincinnati Bengals and corner Chandler Rivers to the Baltimore Ravens, reinforcing the Blue Devils’ developmental reputation.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest’s defensive back room cashed in as corner Karon Prunty went to the New England Patriots and running back Demond Claiborne landed with the Minnesota Vikings. Finally, East Carolina wideout Anthony Smith brought Greenville representation to the Dallas Cowboys’ receiver room. From the first round to late Saturday, North Carolina football once again fed the league.
Check out these North Carolina-related ballers and where they landed in the 2026 NFL Draft below.
KC Concepcion – WR, Cleveland Browns – Round 1, Pick 24
Concepcion headlines North Carolina’s 2026 class as a first‑round pick to Cleveland after a star turn at Chambers High in Charlotte. He emerged at NC State as a versatile, high‑volume playmaker, then sharpened his route running and explosive after‑catch ability during a final season at Texas A&M.
Travis Burke – DT, Los Angeles Chargers – Round 4, Pick 117
Burke’s road to the NFL ran through Gardner‑Webb, where he first flashed as an undersized but disruptive interior lineman. His quick first step, motor and improved strength at his later stops turned him into a mid‑round value for a Chargers front looking for interior juice.
Wesley Williams – EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars – Round 4, Pick 119
Williams developed at Duke into a long, bendy edge rusher who could win with both speed and leverage. Jacksonville is betting on his ACC production and upside as a rotational pass rusher who can grow into a three‑down presence.
Justin Joly – TE, Denver Broncos – Round 5, Pick 152
Joly gave NC State a reliable security blanket with soft hands and a big catch radius in the middle of the field. Denver gains a move tight end who can stress linebackers in space and become a trusted option on third down and in the red zone.
Nick Barrett – DT, Los Angeles Chargers – Round 5, Pick 145
Barrett made his name at Eastern Wayne High in Goldsboro before anchoring South Carolina’s interior defensive line. He brings power, heavy hands and gap‑plugging ability that should fit Los Angeles’ need for sturdier run defense inside.
Chandler Rivers – CB, Baltimore Ravens – Round 5, Pick 162
Rivers was a tone‑setter in Duke’s secondary, matching quick feet with competitive toughness at the catch point. The Ravens add a scheme‑versatile corner who can play inside or outside and contribute early on special teams while he refines his technique.
Karon Prunty – CB, New England Patriots – Round 5, Pick 171
Prunty’s journey from North Carolina A&T to Wake Forest showcased steady growth in coverage IQ and confidence. New England gets a long corner with press skills and ball production who fits their history of developing smart, physical defensive backs.
Brian Parker II – C, Cincinnati Bengals – Round 6, Pick 189
Parker emerged at Duke as the steady heartbeat of the offensive line, handling protection calls and anchoring the interior. Cincinnati sees him as a physical, technically sound center who can compete for a future starting role while providing immediate depth.
Demond Claiborne – RB, Minnesota Vikings – Round 6, Pick 198
Claiborne brought balance and burst to Wake Forest’s backfield, showing patience in their mesh‑heavy run game and home‑run speed in space. Minnesota adds a change‑of‑pace back who can threaten edges, catch the ball and help on special teams.
Anthony Smith – WR, Dallas Cowboys – Round 7, Pick 218
Smith stretched defenses at East Carolina with vertical speed and the ability to track the deep ball. Dallas gets a late‑round flier with size and downfield juice who can battle for a depth role and carve out work on coverage units.
Brandon Cleveland – DT, Las Vegas Raiders – Round 7, Pick 229
Cleveland quietly produced in the middle of NC State’s defense, using leverage and effort to disrupt run schemes. The Raiders land an interior defender with rotational potential who can penetrate on passing downs and add energy to their defensive line room.
North Carolina’s Pipeline Shines in 2026 NFL Draft was originally published on wfnz.com