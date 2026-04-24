Charlotte Reigns Supreme When it Comes To This Chef

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A rising culinary star in Charlotte is gaining attention for pushing boundaries beyond traditional Italian fare at one of the city’s busiest food destinations.

Chef AJ Sankofa, recently named one of the city’s best new chefs, is drawing crowds to ESO Artisanal Pasta inside Optimist Hall, where his menu blends creativity with classic technique.

While the restaurant is known for its handmade pasta, Sankofa’s evolving tasting menu highlights a broader vision. Dishes like a seared lion’s mane mushroom prepared with layered flavors and detailed technique have impressed diners and critics alike, showcasing his ability to elevate simple ingredients into standout experiences. (Charlotte Observer)

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The concept reflects both global influences and personal storytelling, with Sankofa and his wife, co-chef Kristina Gambarian, bringing experience from high-level kitchens to Charlotte’s growing food scene. (Charlotte Observer)

Located in a repurposed textile mill turned food hall, Optimist Hall has become a hub for culinary innovation, and Sankofa’s work is helping define its identity. (Charlottes Got A Lot)

As Charlotte continues to emerge as a major food city, chefs like Sankofa are leading a new wave of creativity—serving more than just meals, but memorable dining experiences.