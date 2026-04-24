Carolina Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker

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Panthers 2026 NFL Draft Tracker

The Carolina Panthers entered the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh with a clear plan. They want to build on an 8–9 season and a shaky NFC South title run. They also know their young core needs more help to take the next step. As a result, this draft is about adding affordable impact players who can contribute quickly. This page tracks every pick and offers quick context on how each rookie fits the roster and long‑term vision.

Panthers 2026 draft picks

The pathers come into draft weekend with seven total selections: Round 1 (No. 19), Round 2 (No. 51), Round 3 (No. 83), Round 4 (No. 119), Round 5 (Nos. 158 and 159), and Round 6 (No. 200). Those picks give general manager Dan Morgan flexibility. He can address the defense at all three levels, reinforce the offensive line, and still add weapons for Bryce Young. In other words, the Panthers have enough capital to balance need and value.