Carolina Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker
Panthers 2026 NFL Draft Tracker
The Carolina Panthers entered the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh with a clear plan. They want to build on an 8–9 season and a shaky NFC South title run. They also know their young core needs more help to take the next step. As a result, this draft is about adding affordable impact players who can contribute quickly. This page tracks every pick and offers quick context on how each rookie fits the roster and long‑term vision.
Panthers 2026 draft picks
The pathers come into draft weekend with seven total selections: Round 1 (No. 19), Round 2 (No. 51), Round 3 (No. 83), Round 4 (No. 119), Round 5 (Nos. 158 and 159), and Round 6 (No. 200). Those picks give general manager Dan Morgan flexibility. He can address the defense at all three levels, reinforce the offensive line, and still add weapons for Bryce Young. In other words, the Panthers have enough capital to balance need and value.
Round 1 (No. 19): Monroe Freeling, Left Tackle, Georgia
The 6-foot-plus lineman is known for his athletic movement skills, allowing him to operate comfortably in space, climb to the second level, and mirror edge rushers in pass protection.
On tape, Freeling shows a consistent ability to finish blocks, play through the whistle, and maintain balance through contact, traits that made him a trusted piece in Georgia’s front over the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Coaches and scouts have highlighted his motor and competitiveness as defining characteristics, pointing to games where he continued to strain and anchor the line even while dealing with lower-body injuries. His profile entering Carolina is that of a technically sound, high-effort tackle with starter-caliber traits who upgrades the physicality and athleticism of the Panthers’ offensive line.
Carolina Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker was originally published on wfnz.com