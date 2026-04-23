Smooth Criminals — Nia Long And The Stars Of ‘Michael’ Steal The Spotlight At The Film's Black Carpet LA Premiere

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This Is It!

The stars of the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic moonwalked onto Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre red carpet on April 20, marking a night of sparkle, style, and heartfelt tributes ahead of the film’s premiere this Friday. Now the anticipation for the biopic is reaching a fever pitch, “Can you feel it?”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film chronicles the life and career of the King of Pop himself, and the star-studded cast and the Jackson family hit the black carpet to celebrate.

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Jaafar Jackson

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Central to the evening was Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who steps into his uncle’s iconic shoes in the film. Jaafar, 29, stunned in a sleek, understated custom black look styled by Petar Boy, an ensemble that let the story, rather than the wardrobe, take center stage. On the red carpet, Jaafar shared with ExtraTV the thrill of seeing himself embody Michael on the big screen:

“It was a lifetime experience or I should say a defining moment in my life,” he said, visibly moved.

He admitted that, despite all his preparation, he still felt he hadn’t completely “nailed” Jackson’s legendary moves. But the joy of watching the audience react to his performance, and being part of this once-in-a-lifetime project, was unforgettable.

La Toya Jackson

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Jaafar wasn’t the only Jackson family member turning heads. His aunt, La Toya Jackson, embraced the classic theme in a flowing black satin gown, paired with opera-style gloves, a dazzling diamond necklace, a bold red lip, and softly waved hair. Speaking with Variety, she reflected on the family’s excitement about Fuqua’s project when he first approached them about the idea.

“I said this is wonderful and just make sure it’s true to life,” she recalled.

La Toya gushed about Jaafar’s performance, revealing that at moments she and other family members forgot they were not watching Michael, whom she affectionately referred to as “Mike.”

“Jaafar was absolutely fabulous,” she said.