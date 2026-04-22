Source: Panthers Draft Predictions: Who Will Land With The Panthers At Pick 19? The Carolina Panthers took us on an incredible ride last season. That playoff appearance did more than just extend the season; it injected a renewed sense of hope and pride into our fan base. As we gear up for the 2026 NFL Draft, that momentum continues to build. Holding the 19th overall pick, the Panthers have a crucial opportunity to add an impact player who can help elevate the franchise. To capture the pulse of the guys on WFNZ, we tuned into local sports voices to hear their predictions on exactly what the Panthers should do with this valuable selection. Take a look below at Panthers Draft Predictions: Who Will Land With The Panthers At Pick 19? Also listen to WFNZ on Friday to recap round 1 of the NFL Draft: LISTEN LIVE RELATED | Josh Norris Previews the NFL Draft on WFNZ RELATED | Joe Person Previews The NFL Draft For The Panthers RELATED | Trevor Sikkema Previews the NFL Draft With Mac & Bone Mac & Bone: KC Concepcion Source: Michael Reaves / Getty Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The team at Mac & Bone believe the Panthers will celebrate local talent by selecting KC Concepcion. A Charlotte native, this wide receiver brings a powerful homecoming story that would instantly energize the fan base. Concepcion is known for his elite ability to create separation and run precise routes. He is a true burner who can bring those highly anticipated big plays to the Panthers’ offense. Drafting a local standout not only empowers the team’s scoring potential but deeply connects the franchise to the community.

Colin Hoggard: Kadyn Proctor Source: Jason Clark / Getty Collin Haggard takes a more foundational approach. He believes the Panthers will draft Kadyn Proctor, an incredibly strong offensive tackle out of Alabama. Haggard stresses that securing a top-tier tackle in the first round is the most responsible move the front office can make. By protecting the quarterback and establishing dominance in the trenches, the team ensures long-term stability. You can always find playmakers in later rounds, but elite offensive linemen are rare and essential.

Wes & Walker: Dillon Thieneman Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty Wes & Walker see a few different paths for the Panthers. Their primary prediction is Dillon Thieneman, a standout safety from Oregon. If Thieman is available at 19, they believe he is the absolute right choice to anchor the defensive secondary. However, if he is already off the board, they predict the Panthers will pivot to empower Bryce Young with a dynamic weapon. They suggest the team will target a wide receiver, leaning toward either local favorite KC Concepcion or Omar Cooper Jr. out of Indiana.

The Kyle Bailey Show: Jacob Rodriguez Source: John E. Moore III / Getty Kyle Bailey envisions the Panthers bolstering their defense by choosing Jacob Rodriguez, the gifted linebacker out of Texas Tech. Bailey points out that both he and legendary Panther Luke Kuechly are strong believers in Rodriguez’s potential, and he feels GM Dan Morgan might share that vision. Bringing in Rodriguez wouldn’t just add athleticism and energy to the defense—it would continue the Panthers’ legacy of elite linebackers, inspiring the unit with fresh leadership and an unrelenting drive that resonates with fans across the community. Kyle Bailey brings a fresh perspective, predicting the Panthers will use their pick on Jacob Rodriguez, the talented linebacker from Texas Tech. Bailey shares that both he and Panthers legend Luke Kuechly are high on Rodriguez—and believes GM Dan Morgan feels the same way. Selecting Rodriguez wouldn’t just add speed and toughness to the defense; it would inject leadership and a relentless work ethic, echoing a tradition of standout linebackers that Carolina fans greatly respect.

Flounder: Omar Cooper Jr. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Flounder puts his support behind Omar Cooper Jr. as the Panthers’ choice for the 19th pick. He highlights Cooper’s explosive ability in the slot, praising his speed, sharp route running, and strong hands. Flounder believes that Cooper’s style is perfectly suited to what Carolina is building offensively, bringing fresh energy and added versatility to the Panthers’ pass game. In his view, Cooper could become an instant difference-maker for Bryce Young and the Carolina community. Flounder believes the Panthers should look to energize their receiving corps by selecting Omar Cooper Jr. Known for his dynamic play as a slot receiver, Cooper brings quickness, reliable hands, and a style that fits perfectly with Carolina’s evolving offensive strategy. Flounder is confident that Cooper’s skills would add a new layer of versatility and excitement for Panthers fans.

Josh Marlow (Fitty): Kenyon Sadiq Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Josh Marlow, known as Fitty from the Mac & Bone show, is all-in on Kenyon Sadiq as the Panthers’ pick at 19. He’s quick to call himself a “Sadiq freak,” spotlighting the tight end from Oregon’s rare athleticism and dynamic presence on the field. Marlow believes Sadiq would give Bryce Young an explosive new playmaker, someone who can stretch defenses, move the chains, and become a star target in crucial moments. For Marlow, Sadiq is the game-changer that could help take this young Panthers offense to the next level.

T-Bone: Kenyon Sadiq Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty T-Bone foresees the Panthers adding a massive target over the middle of the field. He predicts the selection of Kenyon Sadiq, a highly athletic tight end out of Oregon. T-Bone believes Sadiq will become a primary playmaker for Bryce Young, offering a reliable safety blanket and a serious red-zone threat. According to T-Bone, Sadiq has the potential to be the best tight end this city has seen since the days of Greg Olsen.

Evan: Dillon Thieneman Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty Evan shares his belief that Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman will be the Panthers’ pick at 19, highlighting Thieneman’s ability to anchor the secondary and elevate the defense with his playmaking skills. Evan also keeps it real with the community, noting that there’s a strong possibility Carolina could trade back in the draft. If that happens, he sees Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez as an ideal selection—someone who would bring toughness and versatility to the heart of the defense and complement the Panthers’ tradition of standout linebackers.