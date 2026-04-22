The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026
- Award season is a major event, bringing together top talent across music, film, TV, and culture.
- The 2026 calendar is stacked with must-watch award shows, from the Golden Globes to the Emmys.
- While some major awards are on pause, many iconic shows like the VMAs and Billboard Music Awards are set to return.
The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026
Award season remains one of the most anticipated times in entertainment, bringing together the biggest names in music, film, television, and culture. From unforgettable performances to headline-making moments, 2026 is packed with major award shows worth tuning into.
Whether you are watching for your favorite artists, standout fashion, or cultural impact,
here is your guide to the biggest award shows of the year.
January
January 11
Golden Globes
January 23
She Rocks Awards
February
February 1
Grammy Awards
February 19
Premio Lo Nuestro
February 28
NAACP Image Awards
February 28
BRIT Awards
March
March 15
Academy Awards
March 26
iHeartRadio Music Awards
March 27
Electronic Dance Music Awards
March 29
Juno Awards
May
May 7
Blues Music Awards
May 17
Academy of Country Music Awards
May 25 (Expected)
American Music Awards
May (Date TBD)
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
June
June 7
Tony Awards
June 28
BET Awards
August
August (Date TBD)
Las Culturistas Culture Awards
August (Date TBD)
Stellar Gospel Music Awards
September
September 6
MTV Video Music Awards
September (Date TBD)
Americana Music Honors & Awards
September 14
Primetime Emmy Awards
September (Date TBD)
Premios Juventud
October
October 6
Dove Awards
October (Date TBD)
Billboard Latin Music Awards
October (Date TBD)
International Bluegrass Music Awards
November
November (Date TBD)
Los 40 Music Awards
November (Date TBD)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
November (Date TBD)
Latin Grammy Awards
November 19
ARIA Music Awards
November (Date TBD)
CMA Awards
November (Date TBD)
Billboard Music Awards
December
December (Date TBD)
TikTok Awards
Award Shows That May Not Return in 2026
Several major award shows are currently on pause or uncertain:
Soul Train Awards
BET Hip Hop Awards
MTV Europe Music Awards
CMT Music Awards
Teen Choice Awards
These shows were paused or canceled in recent years, and their return has not been confirmed.
From the Grammy Awards to the BET Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, 2026 is stacked with moments that will define the year in music and entertainment.
Stay locked in. because award season always delivers.
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The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026 was originally published on hot1009.com