Carowinds Opening the Doors

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Families in the Charlotte area may find it easier to plan summer outings as Carowinds rolls out a new free offer aimed at parents with young children.

The amusement park announced a limited-time promotion allowing season passholders or members to add a complimentary Pre-K pass for children ages 3 to 5. The offer is available through May 1 and provides unlimited visits for the 2026 season, according to park officials. (Charlotte Observer)

Children younger than 3 do not require a pass, while each eligible passholder can add up to two free Pre-K passes. The benefit also extends beyond Charlotte, granting access to multiple parks operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation across North America. (Charlotte Observer)

Located along the North Carolina–South Carolina border, Carowinds features a range of attractions for younger guests, including kid-focused rides and themed areas designed for families. (Charlotte Observer)

Park officials say the initiative is designed to make summer entertainment more accessible for families while encouraging repeat visits throughout the season.

Season passes must be purchased separately to qualify for the promotion.