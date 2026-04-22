Get To the Money One Lucky Winner wins Lottery

Source: Zelma Brezinska / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Charlotte man turned a late-night surprise into a life-changing celebration after discovering he had won a lottery jackpot, according to officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The man, whose name has not been publicly released, said he checked his ticket shortly after midnight and realized he had matched all the winning numbers. Overcome with excitement, he immediately woke his wife to share the news.

“She didn’t believe me at first,” he said in a statement. “We both had to check it a few times before it felt real.”

The couple spent the early morning hours calling close family members and reflecting on what the unexpected windfall could mean for their future.

Despite the sudden fortune, the man said their priorities remain grounded. He plans to donate a portion of the winnings to local charities across the Charlotte area, focusing on organizations that support youth development and community outreach.

“We’ve been blessed,” he said. “It’s only right to give back and help others in our community.”

Lottery officials confirmed the ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Charlotte.