The Freeze for CMS coaching continues

Source: Courtney Hale / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the coaches shaping young athletes on Friday nights, the commitment remains strong — but the compensation isn’t changing.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that football coaches will not receive a raise for the 2026–27 season, extending what is now an eight-year freeze on coaching stipends.

The decision means those leading programs across the district will continue to earn the same supplemental pay despite rising costs of living and increasing demands tied to coaching responsibilities.

Football in Charlotte isn’t just a sport — it’s structure, mentorship, and opportunity for many student-athletes. Coaches often spend long hours beyond the classroom, balancing practices, games, and player development while serving as role models in their communities.

For many, the news is frustrating. It highlights the ongoing conversation around how educators and mentors are valued — especially those pouring into students both on and off the field.

District leaders say budget constraints continue to drive difficult decisions, even as the importance of extracurricular programs remains clear.

Still, across Charlotte, the work continues.

Because for these coaches, it’s never just about the paycheck — it’s about the impact.