Quarterback coming Home to play for the Panthers

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sometimes the journey comes full circle. For Will Grier, that circle leads right back home to the Carolina Panthers.

The Charlotte native has signed with his hometown team once again, returning to the organization where his NFL career first began back in 2019. It’s a move that blends familiarity with opportunity, as Grier looks to carve out his role and bring depth to the quarterback room.

For fans in the Queen City, there’s something special about seeing a hometown player suit up for the home team. It’s more than just football — it’s pride, it’s connection, and it’s a reminder of how local talent can rise to the biggest stage.

Grier’s return also adds experience to the Panthers roster, giving the team another option under center as they continue to build and compete in a tough NFC South.

Now back where it started, the focus shifts to what’s next.

Because in Charlotte, coming home isn’t just about where you’ve been — it’s about what you’re ready to prove.