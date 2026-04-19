Musicians, Activists Unveil Anthem to Encourage Activism

Music has long powered resistance movements, unifying and empowering marginalized communities.

Intergenerational coalition of artists, activists aim to spur action on pressing social issues.

Refusing silence is key - change starts with voice, presence, and civic engagement.

Source: Labelle Diva PR / Labelle Diva PR

Grammy-nominated artists and industry veterans are stepping forward with a message that feels as urgent as the moment itself—using music not just to entertain, but to mobilize.

There’s a certain kind of urgency in the air right now, one you can’t scroll past, can’t mute, can’t ignore. It’s in the headlines, all over social media, in the policies and the quiet stress sitting at kitchen tables across Black America. Rights are being challenged. Safety nets are thinning. And for communities already carrying the weight of systemic inequity, the cuts don’t just sting, they cut deep.

Across the country, millions of Americans have felt the squeeze from reduced access to healthcare and food assistance in recent years. Policy shifts and eligibility rollbacks have pushed people off Medicaid and SNAP, with estimates showing that tens of millions have faced disruptions in coverage or benefits since pandemic-era protections expired. While statistically, more white Americans are impacted in raw numbers, Black communities, already navigating disparities in wealth, health outcomes, and employment, feel those losses more acutely. When you start further behind, every cut lands harder.

And it’s not happening in isolation.

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We’re watching a steady erosion of protections, from voting access to reproductive rights, while global conflict continues to siphon resources and attention. War has always had a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, whether through economic strain, military recruitment patterns, or the redirection of public funds away from social programs. It’s a cycle many recognize, even if it rarely gets spelled out plainly.

That’s the backdrop.

Now enter the music, led by Grammy-nominated talent and seasoned cultural voices aiming to turn awareness into action.

A coalition of artists, activists, and cultural workers is attempting to shift the energy. They will debut their anthem at an event this month, Stand Up Speak Out, presented by Mass Konsciousness, that isn’t just another showcase. It’s positioned as a cultural intervention. A call to consciousness. A push to get people off the sidelines.

At the center of it is an anthem, “Stand Up Speak Out” performed by Upfront, designed to do what protest songs have always done in Black history: unify, amplify, and embolden. From spirituals to hip-hop, music has long been the language of resistance. This effort taps directly into that lineage, aiming to give people something simple but powerful to hold onto: a chorus that says you’re not alone, and you don’t have to stay silent.

What makes this moment different is the range and caliber of voices behind it.

Grammy-nominated composer Gregor Huebner brings a global, orchestral sensibility. Industry veterans like Stanley Banks, whose career includes work with icons like George Benson, Aretha Franklin, and Chaka Khan anchor the movement in musical legacy. And cultural architect Rodney Deas, also known as “The Real Radio Rahim,” represents the bridge between hip-hop’s activist roots and today’s fight for awareness.

Deas, who will receive the MK Pioneer Award, has spent decades organizing, educating, and building—from early hip-hop tours with figures like Public Enemy and Russell Simmons to founding the Paul Robeson Freedom School. For him, this isn’t performance, it’s purpose.

“How do you change anything? To Stand Up and Speak Out is our Human Right.”

That message echoes across the lineup.

Mass Konsciousness spokesperson Greg Kirschenbaum frames the mission in global terms:

“Mass Konsciousness stands up and speaks out for what is right for humanity. My mission is to help heal the people of the world.”

Artists like Gleamz and Tallshon bring it back to the ground level—awareness, affirmation, and truth-telling through music born from struggle.

And then there’s the next generation.

JaySoCray puts it plainly: this isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about impact.

“This upcoming show is a platform for us as artists to stand up, speak out, and shine a light on the real issues affecting our world every day.”

That intergenerational mix matters. Because the reality is, movements don’t move without people, and people don’t move without something that speaks to both their pain and their possibility.

The event will also feature a Dean’s Panel tackling foundational issues: the Constitution, the First Amendment, the meaning of democracy in practice not theory, and why civic engagement can’t be optional in this moment.

Because that’s really what this is about.

Not just a song. Not just a show.

A push.

A reminder that silence has a cost and historically, Black communities have paid it in full.

There’s a long tradition of waiting for change to come from somewhere else Washington, courts, elections but this initiative flips that script. It argues that change starts with voice. With presence. Refusing to disappear in systems that benefit from your absence.

And maybe that’s why this moment feels different.

Because across the country and frankly, across the world, people of color are organizing, speaking, creating, and refusing to be quiet. In many ways, communities abroad are mobilizing faster and louder, while here at home, the fight feels fragmented, fatigued, and sometimes fearful.

Stand Up Speak Out is trying to cut through that fear.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribeto Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram

Musicians, Activists Unveil Anthem to Encourage Activism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com