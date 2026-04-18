Welp Maybe Next Year Hornets, Great Run!

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The moment was right there — and it slipped away. The Charlotte Hornets saw their season come to a disappointing end after delivering their worst performance at the worst possible time, falling short and missing the NBA playoffs.

In a game that demanded focus, urgency, and execution, Charlotte struggled to find its rhythm on both ends of the floor. Shots weren’t falling, defensive stops were hard to come by, and the energy didn’t match the magnitude of the moment.

For a team that had shown flashes of promise throughout the season, this one stings. It wasn’t just a loss — it was a missed opportunity on a stage that could have shifted the narrative.

Fans across Charlotte felt the weight of it — the silence after the final buzzer and the lingering sense of what could have been.

Still, the end of this run doesn’t erase the progress made.

For the Hornets, the focus now shifts forward — learning from the setback and building toward a stronger return next season.