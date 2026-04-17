Ms. Lauryn Hill Gets The Family Together For DENIM TEARS SS26

Liam MacRae/Denim Tears

With three-and-a-half decades in the game and counting, Ms. Lauryn Hill has always found a way to reinvent herself to always stay fashionably fresh in the game. In 2026, not only has nothing changed but she’s now even bringing her offspring along for the style journey.

Together with her children Zion, Selah, Joshua, John, Sara, and Micah, L. Boogie is now spearheading the new DENIM TEARS DENIM Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, available today.

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The collection first gained traction not too long ago when renowned stilt group Kaisokah Moko Jumbies stomped through the streets of New York City rocking elongated iterations of the brand’s new denim offerings. The guerilla marketing efforts paid off effortlessly, and were only complemented further as news of Hill’s involvement hit the streetwear pipeline earlier this week.

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The collection itself is comprised of classic staples etched with an interesting take on the all-over motif trend. DT introduces a culturally-significant Jacquard Cotton Wreath finish, which you’ll see across a selection that includes a trucker jacket, denim pants with an extra-lot of leg room, a tote bag and headwear in the form of a bucket hat and denim cap. The “light” and “dirty” wash options leave room for mixing and matching, including options of heavyweight 14 oz denim and lighter-weight 13 oz Japanese Selvedge unwashed denim to consider for the season at hand. Although shying away from the brand’s signature red, green and black color theme, the cotton add-in clearly keeps us at the forefront.

You can shop the new DENIM TEARS DENIM SS26 collection starting today (April 17) through the online shop and in-store via AFRICAN DIASPORA GOODS (176 Spring Street) in New York or DENIM TEARS ATL in Lenox Square shopping center.

Peep Ms. Lauryn Hill and co. together as one big stylish family below in the DENIM TEARS DENIM SS26 campaign: