Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Ice Spice Involved in McDonald’s Fight With Fan

When it comes to viral moments, Ice Spice is trending again but this time it is not about music.

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The Bronx rapper was reportedly involved in a heated altercation with a fan inside a McDonald’s in Los Angeles.

What started as a fan approaching her quickly turned into a situation that is now all over social media.

Video footage shows the fan walking up to Ice Spice while she was sitting with a friend. After a brief exchange, things escalated when the fan allegedly hit her, causing a scene inside the restaurant.

The situation continued outside, where more arguing took place and another swing was reportedly thrown.

Sources say the incident has been reported to authorities and there could be legal action moving forward. The fan involved claims she felt disrespected during the interaction, which led to things going left.

This is definitely not the kind of moment fans expected, but it has the internet talking heavy right now.

Stay tapped in as more details continue to come out.

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Ice Spice Involved in McDonald’s Fight With Fan was originally published on hot1009.com