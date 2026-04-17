Ciara Miller Breaks Her Silence On West Wilson & Amanda Batula 'Summer House' Scandal, Suggests She Saw The Signs

Ciara felt betrayed by close friend Amanda dating her ex-partner West

Ciara says she found out about their relationship along with the public

Ciara is unsure why Amanda and West didn't directly address her in their statement

Ciara Miller has broken her silence just two weeks after news broke of the major betrayal from her Summer House castmates, West Wilson and Amanda Batula.

Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason,” said the star.

Source: Kareem Black

The model and Bravo star posed for Glamour this week, pairing an absolutely stunning spread of photos with an in-depth interview that serves as her response to all of the drama following her right now. ICYMI, Miller is in the middle of some serious mess after one of her closest friends on Summer House, Amanda Batula, revealed she was dating Ciara’s ex, West Wilson.

After weeks of online speculation, Batula and Wilson confirmed that they had begun a relationship, issuing a joint statement about where they stand.

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” they wrote in matching Instagram Stories. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

Ciara has kept quiet on this controversy in the weeks since, but in her cover story with Glamour, she opened up about the “major mindf**k” of dealing with this situation in front of the world.

“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors. To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf**k,” she admitted.

As for why she waited this long to say something, Ciara said, “I want to do it in my way, in a way that feels more intentional than just a podcast or a comment under a picture.”

Seemingly hinting at the idea that she knew something was happening with Batula and Wilson behind closed doors, Miller told Glamour, “Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason.”

“What’s done in the dark always comes to light,” she continued. “And sometimes you really don’t even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.”

While speaking about her relationship with both parties, Ciara says she was closer to Amanda, but admits she and West were getting to a better place.

She says they’d even discussed boundaries and how to move forward as friends, which included not sleeping with any other folks from Bravo.

“I felt like we were actually starting to be friends again,” she explained. “And we had had a lot of conversations about, ‘Okay, what do I need from you? What do you need from me? What are some of the boundaries that we want to keep in place? What’s going to make our friendship a lot easier?’ One of those [boundaries] was no more sleeping with people on Bravo. Obviously, now that’s out the window.”

When asked which betrayal felt larger, Miller said, “a guy’s a guy” and “you just can’t put anything past a man,” but “I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part.”

Ciara also said that she got “less than 24 hours” of a heads-up that West and Amanda planned to post the statement on Instagram confirming their relationship.

“I read it with the rest of the world,” she continued. “There’s something about the lack of being able to say each other’s names in the statement that I found very telling, but I don’t know.”

You can read Ciara’s interview in full here.

Ciara Miller Breaks Her Silence On West Wilson & Amanda Batula 'Summer House' Scandal, Suggests She Saw The Signs was originally published on bossip.com