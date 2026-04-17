Livingstone College Welcomes special guest Ben Crump

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SALISBURY, N.C. — A powerful voice for justice made his way to campus as Ben Crump spoke at Livingstone College, bringing real conversations about accountability, advocacy, and community to the forefront.

Known nationwide for taking on high-profile civil rights cases, Crump didn’t just speak in headlines — he spoke directly to the people. Students, faculty, and community members gathered to hear his perspective on local cases and the ongoing fight for justice, both in North Carolina and beyond.

His message was clear: awareness is power, and the next generation has a responsibility to stay informed, engaged, and ready to lead.

From an African American woman’s perspective, moments like this carry weight. It’s about more than a speech — it’s about truth being spoken in spaces that shape future leaders. It’s about making sure our stories are heard, protected, and never overlooked.

Crump encouraged students to use their voices and stand firm in their purpose, reminding them that change doesn’t happen by accident — it happens through action.

Because in communities like Salisbury, justice isn’t just discussed — it’s demanded.