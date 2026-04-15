‘When I Think Of Young Black Girls, I Think Of Passion’ — Gianna Harris On Fearlessly Leading Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ At 20 [Exclusive]

That philosophy feels fitting for someone who joined Hell’s Kitchen at The Public Theater just months after graduation to now step into & Juliet ’s titular character. Still, Harris doesn’t frame the moment as a breakthrough. Instead, she treats it like a continuation of a journey that’s still unfolding. The way she embraces growth is part of what makes her compelling. RELATED CONTENT: From ‘Dreamgirls’ To ‘Hell’s Kitchen’—Tony Award Winner Kecia Lewis On 41 Years Of Shaping Broadway [Exclusive]

“I feel like it’s really important to stay present,” Harris shared with MadameNoire in an exclusive conversation. “I try not to think about what is down the line. I go with the wind. Wherever the wind blows me, I’m there.”

Gianna Harris is only 20, but she’s already learning something many performers spend entire careers trying to master: how to lead without rushing the moment. The rising Broadway actress, who graduated high school in 2023 and stepped into professional theater almost immediately after, is now inhabiting one of literature’s most recognizable characters — not by trying to redefine her, but by grounding Juliet in something deeply familiar: youth, uncertainty, and the quiet confidence that comes from figuring things out in real time.

A Juliet Who’s Allowed to Be Young

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Juliet has often been framed as the tragic story of a girl whose story ends before it fully begins. Powered by the music of pop hitmaker Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare’s heroine through a modern lens, asking what happens when Juliet’s story doesn’t end in tragedy. Featuring songs made famous by artists like Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande, the show centers self-discovery, autonomy, and second chances. For Harris, stepping into that version of Juliet means embodying a character who isn’t defined by heartbreak, but by growth — a theme that mirrors her own journey.

“Juliet, to her core, is confident,” Harris says. “She’s like, ‘No, this is what I want.’ In & Juliet, she keeps all of that, but she also learns how to be vulnerable for the first time.” That balance of confidence and vulnerability has shaped Harris’s own approach to the role.

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“She’s taught me to be okay with not being as sure about my actions and my choices,” she says. “She’s such a force. And I’m so grateful to play that because it makes me, as myself, Gianna, feel like a force.”

It’s an interpretation that becomes even more meaningful when you remember Juliet’s age. In Shakespeare’s original text, she’s just 13. The pivotal age is something Harris is intentional about honoring. “There’s a line in the show where I’m like, ‘I’m about to be 14.’ She’s a little girl. She’s young.”

That youth becomes central to Harris’s portrayal. “She’s so ready to be young and dumb,” Harris says with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘I’m gonna make so many bad choices and be okay with that.’” It’s a message she hopes resonates with young audiences, especially young girls navigating their own growing pains. “I love that I get to tell this story to young girls and be like, ‘Hey, it’s okay to make a million mistakes — even the same ones. You’re always gonna come out on the other side.’”

From “Baby G” to Leading Lady

Harris’s path to Broadway has been swift. After graduating high school in 2023, she joined Hell’s Kitchen that fall. The experience gave her a front-row seat to leadership and helped prepare her for stepping into her own. “It’s been really crazy,” Harris says. “Everyone always calls me Baby G because I’m Baby G.”

She credits her support system for helping her navigate the moment. “I’ve been so lucky with the people I’ve been surrounded with from Hell’s Kitchen to & Juliet. I’ve had the opportunity to watch so many people before me lead shows. I’ve taken bits and pieces from everyone.” Even with that guidance, Harris keeps things honest. “Behind the scenes, I’m a mess,” she says, laughing. “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I’m gonna do it confidently.”

Among the people she leans on most is Broadway veteran James Monroe Iglehart. “Anytime I’m having inner turmoil or doubt, I go to James,” Harris says. “And James is like, ‘Girl, please. Do you know who you are?’” That affirmation has helped Harris navigate the pressures of a fast-moving career, and learn to advocate for herself along the way.

With new opportunities came new lessons and boundaries. “Last year was a really big year for me to say no to things,” Harris says. “Saying no is so scary — especially in this industry, and especially as a young Black woman.” The fear, she explains, is familiar. “You think, ‘Well, I’m never gonna work again.’ But I realized there’s so much power in no.”

It’s a lesson that has reshaped how she moves through the industry. “Usually when you say no, people are like, ‘Oh wait! She kinda ate with that.’” It’s a moment of growth that reflects Harris’s evolving sense of not only self, but also her understanding of what it means to move with intention.