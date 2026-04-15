The Hornets are here to stay! Playoff bound!

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a long time coming, but the city finally has a reason to celebrate. The Charlotte Hornets are headed back to the playoffs after taking down the Miami Heat in a high-energy play-in tournament showdown — marking their first postseason appearance since 2016.

From the opening tip, Charlotte played with urgency and heart, showing a level of focus that fans have been waiting to see. Big shots, key defensive stops, and a team effort pushed them past a seasoned Miami squad that’s known for its playoff toughness.

For the city, this win is bigger than basketball. It’s about resilience, growth, and finally seeing that hard work pay off. From an African American woman’s perspective, it hits deeper — it’s that feeling of staying down through the rebuilding years and finally getting a moment to stand up and celebrate.

Fans inside the arena and across the city felt the shift — this wasn’t just a win, it was a statement.

After years of waiting, Charlotte is back in the playoff conversation.

And this time, they’re coming in with something to prove.