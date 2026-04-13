Trump Posts Image Of Himself Depicted As Jesus, MAGA Rejoices

Source: Donald Trump / Truth Social

Look, when we say MAGA is a cult, we’re not being as hyperbolic as MAGA thinks. In fact, it’s arguable that it isn’t an exaggeration at all.

After all, cults are defined by their reliance on absolute authoritarianism, the cult leader’s reliance on coercive manipulation of cultists who view the leader as charismatic or the ideology as appealing, the leader’s financial exploitation of cultists for personal gain, and, of course, the restricting of critical thought, factual information, and observable truth.

And, in the case of President Donald Trump’s loyal cultists, they demonstrate what they are through their willingness to adjust what they consider abhorrent, corrupt, deplorable, and otherwise inappropriate behavior to make room for a beloved president who only ever displays such behavior.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That’s why Trump can post an image of himself depicted as Jesus Christ, healing a man who looks suspiciously like Jeffrey Epstein, and the cult, which includes evangelicals across the nation, will say his behavior is just fine, and perfectly becoming of a commander in chief. Because when you’re in a cult, the No. 1 rule is that the cult leader can do no wrong.

On Sunday, Orthodox Easter, Trump posted from his Truth Social platform an image depicting himself as Christ, or someone very much like the Christian lord and savior, with himself decked out in a white robe with a red sash and light emerging from his hands, one of which is placed on the head of a sick man, who, again, looks very much like Epstein, whether that was intentional or not.

Trump posted this image as he and his administration have spent the last few days beefing with the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV, who has publicly denounced Trump’s disastrous war in Iran, and has been calling for peace in the Middle East.

Now, Trump’s social media feed has always been a dumpster fire of delusion, ignorance, illiteracy, bigotry, propaganda, and probable signs of dementia, and his posts have been especially unhinged as of late. In the last couple of weeks alone, he has posted a snuff film of a woman being brutally killed, a threat to Iran that its “whole civilization will die tonight,” a threat to bomb its power plants and bridges and put the nation through “Hell” — in a post he literally ended with, “Praise be to Allah” — and a book chapter-sized rant against prominent ex-MAGA cultists who no longer support him.

Now, outside of the “Allah” thing, these postings and ramblings of a self-important lunatic were unsurprisingly not enough to turn off the most loyal among the roughly 77 million Americans who voted for him. After all, his posts might exclusively come in the form of barely comprehensible word salads that, to the rest of the world, make him look like he should be under the care of a psychiatric professional, rather than in the Oval Office, but that doesn’t matter much when he’s damning Black and brown immigrants and Muslims, and telling all of the lies his cultists desperately want to believe.

And, apparently, his supporters — most of whom profess to be devout Christians — have no problem moving the goal post, once more, to accept egregious blasphemy from the man they almost seem to forget is supposed to be the president of the United States.

Nah, but seriously — it’s a damn cult.

In fact, let me go ahead and repeat what I wrote when Trump supporters were out here erecting golden statues of their king: “Y’all are in a cult, and you’re about one more graven image away from rejecting your God for a golden calf.”

Well, so much for that “one more graven image.”

It’s almost as if Trump supporters, when it comes right down to it, believe in nothing — or at least not until they’re told what to believe by the MAGA Messiah.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

‘Mad King’ Donald Trump Posts Snuff Film On Truth Social

Why Did Melania Trump Deny Epstein Allegations No One Knew About?





Trump Posts Image Of Himself Depicted As Jesus, MAGA Rejoices was originally published on newsone.com