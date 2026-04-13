Blasphemy 101: Donald Trump Infuriates MAGA Base After Posting Photo of Himself As Jesus & Slamming Pope Leo

Getty Images / Donald Trump / Pope Leo

Donald Trump once posted about not going to heaven. After his latest unhinged posts on his God-awful social media platform, he definitely won’t be anywhere near the pearly gates.

Something is truly going on in the mind of Donald Trump, and it’s so off the rails that even his closest allies (who excused his felony convictions and being found liable for sexual assault) are saying this latest online tirade is a bridge too far for them.

During a late-night posting spree on Truth Social, the current occupant of the White House took people calling him Cheetoh Jesus literally and shared an AI-generated photo of himself as the son of God, Jesus Christ.

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Trump posted the image that has his closest and most adamant supporters screaming blasphemy after having the audacity to call out Pope Leo XIV, who has been very critical of his illegal war, war crime rhetoric, and immigration policies.

Donald Trump Called Pope Leo XIV “Weak”

Orange Mussolini called Pope Leo, who also happens to be the first American chosen for the position, “weak” and took other shots at the Supreme Pontiff, seemingly after a 60 Minutes segment featuring the holy leader and his cardinals airing the administration out regarding the war and Trump’s inhumane stance on immigration.

Pope Leo even touched on Trump’s threat to Iran that “a whole civilization would die tonight,” calling it “truly unacceptable.”

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy … I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”

The malignant narcissist even found a way to make Pope Leo’s appointment about himself, adding that he “was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

Pope Leo Didn’t Back Down To The Trump Administration

Pope Leo did have time to respond to Orange Mussolini, telling the Associated Press, “To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is,” he said. “And I’m sorry to hear that but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

Pope Leo continued, “I will not enter into debate. The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible.”

Speaking with anotther journalist, Pope Leo let be known he isn’t scared of Trump adding, “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do.”

Social Media Tosses Holy Water On Trump

Following his comments, during a Truth Social binge that political commentator Harry Sisson broke down, Trump shared the AI-generated photo of himself as Jesus healing a sick man as Caucasians pray, fighter jets fly by, and soldiers look over him.

After much blowback from those on the far left, left, center, and even the far right, Trump deleted the photo.

Trump was asked about the photo, and he claims that he wasn’t depicting himself as Jesus, but as a doctor. LOL, really?

But it would appear Trump’s blasphempous madness was a bridge too far for folks, especially his allies, and they have been sounding off.

Damn Donnie.

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