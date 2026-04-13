Swarm brings home the G-League Championship

Source: Joe Buglewicz / Getty

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a championship moment that’s bigger than basketball — it’s about grit, growth, and showing what North Carolina talent really looks like when it all comes together.

The Greensboro Swarm have officially claimed the NBA G League championship, defeating Stockton and making history as the franchise’s first title-winning team. (Wikipedia)

And they didn’t just win — they dominated all season long. The Swarm finished at the top of the Eastern Conference, leading the league in scoring with over 125 points per game and posting one of the best overall records. (Basketball Reference)

Players like Jaylen Sims and a deep, hungry roster helped carry that energy all the way to the championship stage, proving this squad was built for the moment. (Wikipedia)

From an African American woman’s perspective, this win hits different. It’s about development, opportunity, and seeing young athletes turn dreams into reality right here in our backyard.

This isn’t just a G League title — it’s a statement.

Because in Greensboro, they didn’t just win a game — they built a legacy.