Frank Castle Battles His Inner Demons In ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ Trailer

Locked in an empty apartment, he is haunted by visions of Hoyle, hearing voices, and, at one point, we see Frank on fire before he runs through the apartment door and hits the streets, issuing his brand of "justice."

The Punisher: One Last Kill marks a big year for the character, who will make his official MCU movie debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which sees him interact with Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film.

Marvel Studios / Marvel Television / The Punisher: One Last Kill

A lot is going on in the head of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) in the first trailer for the upcoming Marvel Television one-shot, The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Don’t expect a PG Frank Castle, the violence will be on 10 in The Punisher: One Last Kill, that will see our favorite gun wielding vigilante trying to battle his inner demons, mainly his dead close friend, and former U.S. Navy Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsman (SARC), Curtis Hoyle, with Jason R. Moore reprising the role of the character we first met during The Punisher’s run on Netflix.

In the Marvel Television special on the heels of Daredevil: Born Again’s season 2 finale, Frank is trying to find meaning in his life beyond seeking revenge.

Locked in an empty apartment, he is haunted by visions of Hoyle, hearing voices, and, at one point, we see Frank on fire before he runs through the apartment door and hits the streets, issuing his brand of “justice.”

Marvel Studios / Marvel Television

A synopsis for the special, written by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green and directed by Green, reads:

Frank searches for meaning beyond revenge, when an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.

Marvel Studios / Marvel Television

The Punisher: One Last Kill marks a big year for the character, who will make his official MCU movie debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which sees him interact with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film.

Marvel Studios / Marvel Television

The Punisher: One Last Kill begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ May 12 at 6 pm PT.

Peep the trailer below.

Frank Castle Battles His Inner Demons In ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com