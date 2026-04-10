Naughty Birthday Pics & Sizzling Vacation Flicks Is The Theme For Vol. 21 Of Fine AF Fridays! Did Y'all See Taina Williams!?

Source: Joie Chavis/IG: @joiechavis, Source: Raymonte Cole/IG: bdtrelilbrother, Source: Taina Williams/IG:@latainax3 This week, the girls—and a few of the guys—gave us plenty to talk about from exotic locations. From birthday behavior and bachelorette turn-ups to sun-drenched vacation flicks, the timeline was outside. Joie Chavis had us side-eyeing our own fitness routines the second she stepped out in a bikini, Raymonte Cole dropped shirtless heat that stopped scrolling entirely, and Taina Williams turned her birthday into a full-on naughty celebration. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Perfect Skin, Cheekbones, & Sculpted Jawlines Keep These Stars Face Cards Commanding Attention, Vol. 20 1. Mariah Carey, 57 The Queen was glowing extra bright recently because it was the anniversary of the day she was born! Not sure where she went to celebrate, but by the looks of the smile on her face she looks like she had a time!

2. Joie Chavis, 37 Joie Chavis enjoyed her girls’ trip, and the way she teased us throughout this photo dump is really not fair!

3. CeeDee Lamb, 26 Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Oh Nike chose right when they picked NFL player CeeDee Lamb to promote its boxers! As if the ladies don’t go crazy over his face enough, seeing him shirtless probably had some sliding in his DMs.

4. Raymonte Cole, 25 Excuse us Raymonte! We were not familiar with his ab game. Face card always gave, but the body does too!

5. Tamar Braxton, 49 Purrr! Tamar Braxton had on a full leopard-print jumpsuit with a matching jacket – looking like a sexy feline!

6. Dearra, 29 Ahhh! Dearra gave us a recap of her baecation trip to Italy, and, like she said, it looked like a true fairytale. And she was, of course, the love interest.

7. Shaquan Roberts, 31 Popular YouTuber Shaquan Roberts showed us what discipline, even on vacation, can do for your body!

8. Bia, 34 Bia was looking hot with her leather bodysuit on showing off them smooth thighs! We’re loving this smokey eye makeup too!

9. Regé-Jean Page, 38 We’ve got to book our flights, ladies! Regé-Jean Page told us to meet him in Tuscany, and who wouldn’t want to be abroad with this handsome man?

10. Michael B. Jordan, 39 Michael B. Jordan was giving us the eyes in this photo. Feels like we’re deep in conversation but getting lost in his fine-ness.

11. Michael Cooper Jr., 24 Michael Cooper Jr. is back and still on his modeling sh-t and looking good while doing it. Now, when is Forever coming back, sir!

12. Jade Pinkett Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade Pinkett is a true doll in these beach photos. She went overseas to celebrate Jordyn Woods’ bachelorette party and was glowing in this red bikini.

13. Justine Skye, 30 Justine Skye is giving old Hollywood glam with this sparkly dress and pixie cut. The blonde looks amazing on her, too. Is there a hair color she can’t rock?

14. Tems, 30 No surprise here, but Tems was strikingly beautiful for her performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Something about her in a white outfit feels angelic!

15. Serena Page, 26 Wow, Serena Page in this blazer skirt set is *chef’s kiss.* Everything from the beautiful hairstyle to the makeup looks amazing.

16. Keiynan Lonsdale, 34 Oh we are loving this red carpet look on War Machine star Keiynan Lonsdale. He elevated this clean, tailored outfit with a touch of sexy by leaving his shirt open and showing off his toned chest.

17. Gunna, 32 Oooh these lil run clubs Gunna be putting on are clearly keep him chiseled and in shape!

18. Ne-Yo, 46 One thing about Ne-Yo, besides being a great song writer and performer, the man’s got the right people on his team to always make sure he looks so fresh and so clean.