Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 139

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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Trick Daddy’s pearl-clutching performance-turned-beef with the AKAs, Chlöe Bailey getting dragged for attending Kanye’s comeback concert, Beyoncé stepping out for a new Cécred collection launch, Cardi sparking reconciliation rumors with Stefon Diggs, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with bombshell baller Angel Reese making her return to the series after becoming the first WNBA player to star in a global Victoria’s Secret campaign.

In a viral string of Instagram posts, Reese can be seen posing for flashing cameras after pulling up like the President to the Victoria’s Secret flagship store in New York.

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Exuding superstar energy, the thriving It-Girl rocked a houndstooth Laquan Smith suit set with a belted jacket and a knee-length skirt with a high split.

While shaking up the sports world with her move to Atlanta, she also dominated headlines as the face of the storied brand’s “Season of Strapless” summer swim and beauty collection which was photographed in Barbados against a picturesque backdrop.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion stunning along with Jordyn Woods and Angela Simmons giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Reginae Carter, Dej Loaf, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.