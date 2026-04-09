Little Miss Drama: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Reunion 2 Months After Their Super Bowl Split

Stefon Diggs attended Cardi B's concert and afterparty, sparking rumors of a reunion.

The couple broke up a few days before the 2026 Super Bowl, citing trust issues.

Cardi and Diggs first went public with their relationship in 2025 after having a child together.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs might just be back on after their recent reunion at the rapper’s Little Miss Drama Tour.

Source: Elsa / Getty

On Wednesday, April 8, Diggs attended his ex’s tour stop in Washington, D.C. Fans found out about the NFL star’s attendance via personal trainer Clyde Simmons, who posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing Diggs, his youngest brother, Trevon Diggs, and their mom, Stephanie Diggs, having fun at Cardi’s show at the Capital One Arena.

The former New England Patriots player could be seen dancing with his family as Cardi rapped her verse to Blueface’s “Thotiana Remix.” In another video, the group moved closer to the stage for Cardi’s performance of “ErrTime,” seemingly enjoying the show from a much more crowded area.

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Not only did Diggs support his ex on-stage, he also made his way to the Grammy winner’s afterparty at Throw Social that same night. The rapper left the club moments after Stefon and his family, when she walked over to Diggs’ car and talked with him before getting into the passenger’s side of his white sports car. The pair proceeded to drive off together.

This rumored reconciliation comes two months after Cardi and the receiver broke things off “a few days” before his then-team, the New England Patriots, were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 Super Bowl. As BOSSIP previously reported, the Grammy winner reportedly broke up with the athlete because he had allegedly “betrayed her so many times.”

“Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. They added that Cardi is now “single and putting herself out there again. She feels free.”

Another source spoke to People, claiming that the former Love & Hip Hop star “pulled back” from her relationship with Diggs because she “couldn’t trust him.”

“Cardi is very no-nonsense. The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour,” the insider explained.

The former couple first sparked dating rumors in February 2025, when they were seen spending Valentine’s Day together in Miami. A few months later, they made things Instagram-official with pictures and videos from their Memorial Day yacht celebration. The pair welcomed their son, whose name has not yet been revealed, in November 2025.

Little Miss Drama: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Reunion 2 Months After Their Super Bowl Split was originally published on bossip.com