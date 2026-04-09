Mr. Marcus, an adult performer and adult film director who dominated the 1990s as a leading man, surely had fans from all walks of life. In a recent interview, Mr. Marcus revealed that Janet Jackson recognized him after running into her backstage in New Orleans.

Mr. Marcus, 55, sat down with The Art of The Dialogue to discuss his career in adult films and other aspects of his life that fans aren’t aware of. In one portion of the chat that has since grown legs online, Marcus, real name Jesse Spencer, recalled meeting Janet Jackson at Essence Fest while traveling there as a speaker to promote his book, The Porn Star Guide To Great Sex.

“I met her right after Hurricane Katrina, I think it was during the Essence Fest,” Marcus begins to explain. “I was going down there to promote my book, The Porn Star Guide To Great Sex, and I was a guest speaker.”

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Marcus explained that Jackson was the headlining act of the festival, and after an evening Q&A session, he and others headed to the Superdome to catch the set. Because the meeting happened shortly after the hurricane, Marcus says he could see waterline damage on buildings en route to the venue.

As the story goes, Marcus says he had to walk four miles to an afterparty that one of the singer’s bandmates invited him to in hopes of meeting Jackson. While at the party, the bandmate brought Marcus over to Jackson’s VIP section after spilling a drink on himself.

At that point, Marcus said that Jackson stood up and said, “I know you, you be in those movies,” and a flabbergasted Marcus says he didn’t know how to respond.

Check out the discussion below.

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Photo: Getty

Ms. Jackson Is Nasty?: Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest was originally published on hiphopwired.com