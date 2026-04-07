Blue Brutality: New York State Cops Break 80-Year-Old Black Woman's Teeth During Wrongful Arrest, Lawsuit Filed

Police brutalized an 80-year-old woman who called 911 for help, causing severe injuries requiring hospitalization.

Authorities charged the victim with assaulting an officer, despite evidence she never threatened or harmed anyone.

The case highlights systemic issues where police accounts are prioritized over physical evidence and victims' rights.

Source: AVNphotolab / Getty

We can’t even begin to describe how much we hate this.

Reporting by Atlanta Black Star lays out a story so disturbing it almost feels designed to test how much cruelty the public will tolerate before finally saying enough. At its center is an 80-year-old Black woman, Ms. Betty Cater, who did exactly what people are told to do in a moment of fear—she called 911 because she believed her home was being burglarized. Instead of receiving help, she became the target.

According to the lawsuit, the first officers on the scene behaved appropriately. But when a second group arrived, the situation devolved into something far more sinister. Despite being the person who called for help, Cater was suddenly treated like a suspect. Officers reportedly ordered her out of her car, ignoring her attempts to explain that she had already been instructed by other officers to remain inside. When she questioned why she was being detained, she was told they didn’t have to explain anything—a chilling reminder of how quickly basic rights can evaporate in the presence of unchecked authority.

The lawsuit alleges that officers yanked open her car door and dragged her out by her feet, causing her to fall to the ground and leaving her physically exposed in public. This wasn’t a minor scuffle. This was an elderly woman, thrown to the pavement by multiple officers, suffering injuries so severe she was hospitalized for four days with damage to her arms, back, shoulders, and knees. Her teeth were reportedly broken in the process, underscoring just how brutal the encounter was.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And then came the insult layered on top of injury: police charged her with assaulting an officer, claiming she had punched one of them. The lawsuit flatly rejects this, stating she never threatened or harmed anyone. Those charges lingered for nearly a year before finally being dismissed—an entire year in which the system treated a battered 80-year-old woman as a criminal rather than a victim.

Perhaps most infuriating is how the narrative was initially twisted. Early media reports focused on an officer allegedly being injured, while downplaying—or outright ignoring—the fact that Cater herself had been hospitalized after a violent arrest. That selective storytelling mirrors a broader pattern: police accounts are often taken at face value, even when physical evidence tells a very different story.

Now 81, Cater is suing the officers and the department, accusing them of excessive force, false arrest, and fabricating charges. Her case is more than a legal battle, it’s an indictment of a system where calling for help can result in being brutalized, where accountability is delayed if it arrives at all, and where an elderly Black woman can be dragged, injured, and then blamed for her own suffering.

Blue Brutality: New York State Cops Break 80-Year-Old Black Woman's Teeth During Wrongful Arrest, Lawsuit Filed was originally published on bossip.com