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Carrie Everett, the former Miss North Carolina, crowned in 2024, passed away late Sunday evening, according to Everett’s family.

On Instagram, her family shared, “We are heartbroken to share that last night, the beautiful nightingale, Helen Carrie Everett, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

The cries of her heart became songs that stirred the spirits of everyone who had the pleasure of hearing her sing. She lived a full life and with her last words, on stage and in life she proclaimed the goodness of God. Her impact on this world is undeniable, and we will carry on her legacy of advocacy and praise.”

Carrie was a trailblazer and was the first Miss North Carolina to attend an HBCU. She was given the crown in June 2024 during her sophomore year at North Carolina Central University in Durham.

She was diagnosed with stomach cancer in June 2025 when she was 21 years old.

Carrie was the fourth Black woman to win Miss North Carolina since the pageant began in 1937. She had a passion for education and creating accessibility for children.

Former Miss North Carolina 2024 Passes Away After Cancer Battle was originally published on thelightnc.com