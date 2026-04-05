Source: Johnny Nunez / Jerritt Clark

Cardi B gave Lil Kim her well-deserved flowers for being the architect of mainstream female rap after the pair shared the stage during the former’s tour stop in NYC.

During her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, Cardi brought out, arguably, the most influential female rapper of all time in the Queen Bee. The Garden crowd erupted as Kim hit the stage and Cardi could be seen geeking out backstage before joining her. Kim posted photos and videos from the iconic moment with a special message for the “Magnet” rapper.

“@iamcardib you already know I got you forever 💕 Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it. If y’all only knew… Cardi really the big sister 😹 That outfit her and her team put together was so beautiful, I was like “this is HER moment…” I was scared, but you pushed me anyway… Cardi was like “girl put that on, & let’s go!! When I saw us on that stage 2gether… I totally got your vision. I was looking at my twin, my love, my soul sister 4life. I love U downnn 👑 @kollincarter you are EVERYTHING. If you trying to get in touch with me, call my manager Cardi 😹 (inside joke). The love you guys showed Cardi and I at @thegarden was unmatched… truly heartwarming.”

Real Queen behavior going on!

Of course, Cardi gave her the love right back.

“I can’t thank you enough for joining me on stage,” Cardi told Kim. “You are forever and always the blue print and a queen and you need to NEVER forget that!!! Fck all that humble s**t you deserve to walk in your power everyday.”

Exactly!

Cardi has definitely made her “Little Miss Drama” tour one for the girlies as she has also had Meg Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Tyla, Kehlani and Kash Doll as special guests thus far. A true girl’s girl!

'You Are The Blueprint': Cardi B & Lil Kim Trade Loving Messages After 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Appearance was originally published on bossip.com