Trump Posts About Davy And Jasmine Crockett. Is He OK?

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Here’s what can be said about President Donald Trump: he’s magnificently stupid.

In an odd, actually, surreal way, it’s amazing the way Trump’s idiocy has dumbed down the rest of the country, including much of its media, to the point where it’s normal for a commander in chief — who currently has us plunged into a chaotic, deadly, expensive, economy-disrupting war of choice, with no perceivable end in sight — to be spending his days on social media posting messages to the American people like the following:

“Davy Crockett, obviously a distant relative of Jasmine Crockett, and a very High IQ Frontiersman, would be proud of the legacy that he began long ago, and especially Jasmine’s Great Success as a Politician from the Great State of Texas!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday, along with a video, featuring the song “Ballad of Davy Crockett.”

Look, I don’t usually ask this question earnestly, but — is y’all’s president OK?

We should all be more concerned that, amid the global calamity that he helped the Israeli government stir up in the Middle East, America’s favorite racist grandpa is making random observations about Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett and legendary frontiersman Davy Crockett sharing a surname in a tweet that no one could possibly know what to make of.

I mean, was this supposed to be an insult to Crockett? The congresswoman, I mean?

It had to be racist, right?

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“Low IQ” is an insult the president typically reserves for prominent Black women, women of color and Somalis for some reason. And he has referred to Crockett as such several times, which is ironic, not just because he himself is so observably stupid that he thinks IQ tests and MRI exams are the same thing, but because Crockett’s intelligence and education have been weaponized by MAGA racists to discredit her as a person who is truly of the Black community, you know — when they’re not calling her a “ghetto Black b—h.”

So, it would make sense that Trump was just showing off his usual brand of casual racism by juxtaposing Jasmine with Davy, a white man, who Trump goes out of his way to refer to as “High IQ,” hinting toward his true intent for posting this random nonsense.

But then Trump goes on to reference his political rival’s “Great Success as a Politician from the Great State of Texas,” as if he was actually trying to pay her a compliment — a weird, maybe sarcastic, probably racist, definitely backhanded compliment.

Trump is like the Klan member who burns a cross on your lawn but also brings chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers so you can make s’mores.

But seriously — WTF is this orangey-white nonsense?

Again, Trump should be too busy for these shenanigans right now. He just fired his attorney general. His defense secretary is playing around with the careers of Black and female military officials, and any top military official who served the Biden administration, while the president is in the middle of begging Congress to supersize his military budget so he can keep bombing Iran to fix the global oil transport system he screwed up by bombing Iran.

And while all of this is going on — Trump is paying tribute to Davy Crockett while also taking shots at and/or flirting with Jasmine Crockett.

Anyway, Jasmine seemed to appreciate the love.

“The President is clearly already missing me as many others will… but, lucky for you, Sir, I’m in the seat until January and have no plans of taking my foot off the gas on behalf of the American people,” said Crockett, who was gerrymandered out of her district last year by Republicans who are now pretending to hate gerrymandering. “I wonder if this has anything to do with my questioning of Pam Bondi????!!!”

So, Crockett doesn’t appear to know exactly what Trump is on about either. She’s like the rest of us: scratching our heads, wondering how we got here, and when this nightmare of a real-life sketch comedy show is going to end.

SEE ALSO:

Fox News Is Crashing Out Over Jasmine Crockett Again



Jasmine Crockett Claps Back At JD Vance’s Racist Comments

Trump Posts About Davy And Jasmine Crockett. Is He OK? was originally published on newsone.com