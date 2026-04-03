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NC Farms Donate 250K Eggs to Feed Local Families

Published on April 3, 2026

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Florida Food Bank Hosts Food Giveaway Ahead Of Federal Food Assistance Funding Running Out Due To Gov't Shutdown
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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a moment that reflects the power of community, two North Carolina farms are making a major impact by donating 250,000 eggs to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The donation comes at a time when many families are still navigating rising grocery costs and food insecurity. Eggs — a staple in so many households — provide not just nourishment, but relief for families trying to make ends meet.

For communities across Charlotte and surrounding areas, this act of giving goes beyond food. It’s about showing up, filling gaps, and reminding people they’re not alone in tough times.

From an African American woman’s perspective, this kind of support hits home. It speaks to the strength of community care — the kind that steps in quietly but powerfully when it’s needed most.

Leaders at Second Harvest say donations like this help them reach more families with fresh, quality food options that aren’t always accessible.

Because sometimes, it’s the simplest things — like eggs in the fridge — that bring a sense of stability.

And in this moment, that kind of care is everything.

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