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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new name is lighting up the scoreboard in Charlotte, and this time, it’s all about precision, confidence, and showing up when it counts. Kon Knueppel has officially etched his name into Charlotte Hornets history, setting the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a single season.

And it’s not just about numbers — it’s about presence. Night after night, Knueppel has been locked in, delivering from beyond the arc with a consistency that’s hard to ignore and even harder to defend.

For fans across the city, this moment feels like a spark — something fresh, something exciting. It’s the kind of energy that brings people together, from the nosebleeds to the living rooms.

From an African American woman’s perspective, moments like this hit deeper. It’s about witnessing dedication pay off, about seeing young talent rise and shift the narrative, and about celebrating excellence in real time.

As the season continues, one thing is clear — the future in Charlotte is finding its rhythm.

And right now, it sounds like nothing but net.