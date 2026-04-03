5 Times Tia Mowry Let Us Know That She Has A New Boo
Tia Mowry Is Back In Love — 5 Times She Soft-Launched Her Mystery Man
Tia Mowry, 47, is embarking on a new journey of love.
Four years ago, the Sister Sister star had a family unit that included her husband Cory Hardrict, 46, and their two children Cree Hardrict, 14, and Cairo Hardrict, 7. But that changed when she made the jaw dropping announcement that her and Hardrict were separating after 14 years of marriage.
Since finalizing their divorce in 2023, Mowry’s been taking her followers on a joyride into her version of singlehood. On her social media that has looked like a rediscovery of self, parenting alone, and even tapping into her a spicy side. She leaned heavily into skits and sensual lip synching videos and she even dabbled into sultry wardrobe.
Now her life is looking a little different once again, as she has opened up her heart to someone new. Though she’s keeping her mystery person’s identity concealed, she is not quiet about the happiness and love that she’s feeling.
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1.Tia Mowry Says She Is Ready For Love
The first clue Mowry dropped about her love life was her “I Am Ready For Love” video. She posted a clip of her sitting outside when she suddenly received a pop up text (which she shows on screen) of someone checking on her well-being. The Game star responds with a voice message telling the person that she is doing okay and “taking care of little Tia.” Suddenly she gets emotional and says, “I really feel like in these past three years, I have really gotten to know myself. There have been moments of – lots of moments of solitude and silence. But I feel like that is where growth happens.”
Mowry then reveals that her therapist gave her the okay to apply all of the growing, healing, and reading that she’s done and for her to get back out there. The clip ends with a bombshell of her saying “I’m ready to fall in love again. Like, I am ready for love.”
2. Tia Mowry Shows Off New Man (Kinda)
Many folks suspected that Mowry’s last video was a way to soft launch her new man, and they were absolutely correct. Hours after the post, she uploaded a carousel with 20 slides. Several of them were memories of her at the beach, selfies and even moments with her kids. But there was one slide that stopped many people in their tracks.
The second photo mostly showed feet and legs standing in sand on the beach. However, it was not just one pair of feet, but two. Assuming one pair belongs to Mowry, the other was planted right behind her. It definitely sent the internet in a frenzy.
3. Tia Mowry Gives Another Peek
About three weeks later, she dropped another dump. This time she only posted a carousel with eight slides – three of which were photos of pink roses, and two quotes about love. Once again, she posted someone in the second slide, who many suspect to be her man. This time she didn’t show feet, but she showed *drumroll* sneakers.
Both sneakers were white but one pair looked like converse, while the others were Nike.
4. Tia Mowry Finally Admits That She Has A New Man
At the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, Mowry spilled a little tea about her current relationship status. Her answer left her giggly and making interesting faces that let everyone know she has a mister in her life.
“I’m in love. So let’s just say that,” she said. “But that’s all I’m going to say. I am keeping this to my heart. But I’m very grateful.” The interviewer, Nathan Lately told her she seems like she is in a good space and she confirmed it. The clip ended with her saying “I’m happy.”
5.
Recently, she opened up to People about her mystery man at the Jhpiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala. She didn’t share any information about his identity, but did explain that he didn’t come into her life by chance. She said, “I will say that I’ve been in a place of solitude for a very long time. And there, I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed. And I manifested this. I really did.”
Her strategic approach to dating was to stop speaking negatively about it, and instead be positive. She said, “If I just start to speak positive things into existence, then it’ll eventually happen. And I really, in a way, too, I was okay with being by myself.”
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Tia Mowry Is Back In Love — 5 Times She Soft-Launched Her Mystery Man was originally published on madamenoire.com